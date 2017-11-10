Man Fakes His Own Murder

After finding out his wife put a hit on him, Ramon Sosa faked his own death.

Maria and Ramon Sosa were married for 6 years. They felt as if it were time for a divorce but Maria had other plans. In order to avoid a costly divorce she decided to just get him killed instead.

The man she paid $2,000 to have her husband killed turned out to be a close friend of Ramon and told him his wife wanted him dead. So Ramon went to the police.

He started working with the police to fake his own murder. They took pictures to make it look like Ramon was killed. Police were able to get proof that Maria plotted to kill him and that’s all they needed to convict her. She’s now spending the next 20 years behind bars.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

