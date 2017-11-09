Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, was found guilty today of raping his 11 year old stepdaughter multiple times.

He’s facing 15 years to life in prison on the sexual assault conviction.

The child, now 14, recounted the horrifying acts as Maraj sat their emotionless. Her younger brother testified saying that he witnessed the rape once.

The defense believes the family is lying about the accusations in order to get money from Maraj.

However, the jury believed the testimonies were far too detailed and graphic to be lies.

Maraj will be sentenced on December 14.

