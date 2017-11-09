Alcohol Is Linked To 2 Types Of Breast Cancer According To AICR

So there is a new report by the American Institute for Cancer Research and The World Cancer Research Fund have found that drinking alcohol, beer and wine included is linked to breast cancer.

There is very strong evidence that directly links women who consume more than one glass of liquor, beer, or wine a day can increase their chances of breast cancer.

Apparently the findings in this report isn’t new, as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lists alcohol as a carcinogen – which we know is cancer-causing agent. Wow….

What’s interesting is the fact that this information is coming from the nations top cancer doctors. They are basically saying if you drink do so in moderation and if you don’t drink do not start.

A glass of wine or any drink here and there is okay just not everyday all day.

They also added that regular vigorous exercise will decrease your chances of developing breast cancer significantly so ladies let’s get busy!!!

To read in depth click Business Insider

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

