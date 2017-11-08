Will & Jada Say They Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million

Earlier this week Tyrese posted on his Instagram that Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith gave him $5 million to help him and his wife stay afloat, pay legal fees for his daughter, and to stay off of social media.

Guess what #Frontliners?!…

According to TMZ, people that are close to Will and Jada said they did not give Tyrese any money BUT, they are very concerned with Tyrese’s mental well being.

Now Will, Jada, and Tyrese have been friends for a very long time so the claim Tyrese made earlier this week didn’t seem to far fetched. I mean if I had the money they have of course I would help a good friend out and loan them what they needed even if it was $5 million.

Hmm??… I wonder if Will and Jada did loan Tyrese the money and then decided not to wire it to him because he posted on Instagram. He did say it was to keep him off social media.

If you had a friend like Tyrese would you loan him the money he needed to stay afloat?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

