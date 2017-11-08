Workout Wednesday: Cardio

Looking for a fun cardio circuit? Try this!

My friends and I got into 2 group and raced on opposite sides of a soccer field. We each went 5 times. The losing team had to run a mile.

It might help to put cones down but your can just use the lines already in the field.

First you go to the right, back peddle, come back to the line, then run the the left, and back peddle to the line. Make sure you keep your feet up when back peddling. After going right and left when you get back to the line do a burpee then run to the end of the field.

