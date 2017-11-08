Michael Colyar is Coming to Da Roc

SPECIAL EVENT: Michael Colyar & Talent
November 09 – November 11
Michael Colyar “Mr. Venice Beach”, “House Party”, “LA Live” and more…
Shawn Harvey from comic view and p diddy bad boy of comedy
Hosted by Mr. Its Just Comedy TALENT
5 big shows, 3 nights. Thursday Friday and Saturday
