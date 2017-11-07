Father Murdered His Son Because He Was Gay

Just so sad… Father shot and killed his 14 year old son because of his sexual orientation.

Giovanni Melton was shot to death last Thursday by his father Wendell Melton after an argument at Giovanni’s apartment in Henderson, Nevada.

Family member’s say it was because Giovanni is gay and his father hated him for that reason. Apparently, there was another incident where Giovanni’s father pulled out a gun on him before when he caught him with his boyfriend at the time.

Clearly there were issues of abuse mentally, physically, and spiritually because Giovanni was not living with his father and in fact, living alone.

Sonja Jones Giovanni’s faster mom mentioned the abuse and told News3lv.com that “He (Wendell Melton) hated the fact that his son was gay.” She also said “I’m sure that inside of his mind, he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.”

Jones confirmed with other family members the argument and shooting was over Giovanni’s sexual orientation.

53 year old Wendell Melton a former United Airlines pilot was arrested and has been charged with murder.

Giovanni was a senior at Coronado High School in Nevada.

To take the life of your son because of his sexual preference to me is cowardice. This young man had dreams to fulfill, goals to achieve, and a beautiful life to live.

When will we stop judging and condemning people because of the life they live we are not GOD and most importantly it’s their life NOT yours!

You don’t have to agree with them, you don’t even have to be around that person if YOU have a problem with they live THEIR life.

Just remove yourself and keep it moving you have your own life to live.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

