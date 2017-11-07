Step Jam Auditions

Here is the information for the WDKX Step Team auditions:

- Date: Friday, Nov 10th

- Location: East High School

please park in the main bus loop on East Main Street and enter through Exit 28 (main office).

- Time: 5PM

General rules:

- performance cannot exceed 7 minutes

- No more than 20 steppers

- appropriate dress code is required

- steppers must have at least 90% attendance in school – IF team is selected to go to the WDKX Step Jam, then the attendance records are required.

- parental consent is required for all steppers and must be obtained by the school

- please bring your music on a Flashdrive, must be a MP3 file – music must be clean, no cursing allowed

- coaches must be present and sign in at registration

- judges will rate the performances on on scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 being the highest

a) stage presence

b) creativity

c) originality

d) overall performance

There are some factors such as team organization, enthusiasm, attitude and energy that you should bring in to your performance for the judges to observe.

- Please be advised that this is a closed audition – only the team in the auditorium is the group auditioning while the other teams are in the lobby.

Teams will audition on a first come, first serve basis.

Questions or concerns, please email 1039wdkx@gmail.com.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you!

