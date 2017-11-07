Meek Mill Sent Back to Prison

A judge in Philadelphia decided to send Meek Mill back to prison after violating his probation. After his most recent arrest a judge found it best to send Meek back to jail for minimum 2 years for violating his probation.

Earlier this year Meek was arrested for getting into a fight at the St. Louis Airport then again in August for reckless driving. Even though both cases were dropped the judge thinks both of those cases are violations of his 2009 drug and weapons case and hes looking at a 2 to 4 year sentence.

