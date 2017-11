Date: Saturday, December 16th

Location: City Hall Atrium – 30 Church Street

Event time: 12noon to 3pm

We are collecting coats!

WDKX and the City of Rochester are accepting donations now until Dec 1st for

New or Gently Used, Dry-Cleaned Coats which can be dropped off at:

City Hall – 30 Church Street

SHARE THE WARMTH THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AND BLESS THOSE IN NEED BY DONATING A COAT.

