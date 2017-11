Oprah’s SuperSoul Sunday’s has now become my favorite!

Here is some Monday Motivation to get you jump started on your week. Set one goal, make one small change.

If you continue to do what you’ve always done you will get the same results and that means you are not taking a moment to quiet the noise so you can hear that little voice inside.

Your “gut” or as Oprah say’s your spiritual GPS will always guide you in the right direction.

