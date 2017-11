While clubbing in LA, former basketball star Lamar Odom collapsed in the middle of the party.

Odom was drinking for several hours before the collapse according to witnesses. As he fell security rushed to his side.

In 2015, Odom nearly died from a drug overdose at a brothel. Many think this most recent incident could be drug related.

No comment yet from Odom’s camp.

