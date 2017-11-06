Mass Church Shooting in Texas

A gunman entered a Baptist church in Texas at 11:30a and opened fire.

A witness working across the street from the church at a gas station said she heard about 20 shots being fired in the church.

The alleged shooter, Devin Kelley, served in the Air Force at a base in New Mexico from 2010 until he was discharged.

At least 26 were killed and 20 injured. Victims range from 5 years old to 70. The pastor’s 14 year old daughter being one of the many murdered this morning.

After a brief chase Kelley was killed. No clear motivation for the church massacre.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and community affected by this tragedy.

