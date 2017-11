Here is some weekend motivation. Never allow people the power to write or edit your narrative. YOU are beautifully created and only YOU can be the best you because everyone else is already taken!!

Emmy Award winning actress Uzo Aduba from OITB, at one point wanted to change her name because no one could say it correctly but now as a woman she is proud of her name and what it represents.

Check out what her mother told her as a child when Uzo asked if she could be called Zoe instead.

