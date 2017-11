In case you missed it the queen, Beyoncé paid homage to Lil Kim by recreating 5 of Kim’s iconic looks for Halloween 2017! #nailedit

On Beyonce.com the caption reads “Hip Hop would not be the same without our original Queen B”

Then Beyoncé shows her appreciation for Lil Kim by recreating her most notable looks!!

Do you think Bey nailed it or nah?

For more photo’s click Beyonce.com

