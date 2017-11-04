50 Cent Addresses Gabrielle Union’s Comment On Why “Being Mary Jane” Was Cancelled

50 Cent and Gabrielle Union are squaring up.. again.

Over the summer Gabrielle Union and 50 Cent went toe to toe via social media when Mr. Jackson posted about him “taking over” BET. Gabby responded to 50 that there is no competition and to “keep shinning.”

Now we already know Mr. Jackson is petty, so he posted “I’m not going to argue with Wade’s wife” and that he is taking over BET but Being Mary Jane was welcome to stay on his network.

The two are back at it. Gabby recently did an interview with First We Feast’s “The Hot One’s” where she said BMJ fans need to direct their comments to 50 Cent.

“For everyone who’s just really upset that Being Mary Jane is coming to a close, please send all your correspondence to 50, Curtis Jackson, who has taken sole responsibility for the loss of jobs and your show.”

“So don’t @ me, @ 50.”

And 50 responds in 5…4….3….2….1

