Workout Wednesday

This exercise is way harder than it looks!



No weights are needed for this exercise but you will need a stability ball.

To get in position make sure you’re resting the ball between your shoulders. Keep your body in a bridge position while engaging your core. Then raise your right arm straight up and as you bring your arm back parallel to the floor you will simultaneously raise your left leg. Try to hold for two seconds with your arm and leg straight then bring then reset to your original position.

This is a great exercise for balance and core strength.

Repeat on your right side 12 times then 12 times on your left, that’s one set. I usually do 3 sets with 30 seconds of rest in between each set.

