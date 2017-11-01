Student Arrested For Poisoning Her Roommate At Hartford University

This story out of Connecticut is insane! A white student at Hartford University was arrested for contaminating and even poisoning her roommate Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe who is black to “get rid” of her.

Brianna Rae Brochu, admitted on her Instagram page that she finally got rid of her “Jamaican Barbie” roommate. She also said in the post “After 1 1/2 months of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine”.

That is utterly disgusting

So Jazzy Rowe had a feeling that Brochu had an issue with her from the beginning and she knew something was off with her. She also claims she reported the girl to the Hartford police and filed a report but, they said she may not hear back about the crimes according to The Root. She also said the school told her not to talk about the situation or she would be removed from campus.

Rowe went in to detail via Facebook Live regarding the incidents describing how she became ill and had to get antibiotics but she couldn’t figure out why she kept getting sick.

She also expressed her frustration with the University for not taking her complaints seriously. Rowe said she felt that if she was white they would of investigated immediately.

Here is some of the video.

You know the internet doesn’t play #JusticeForJazzy is now trending.

Do you think this is an example of racism or is it a classic case of bullying?

