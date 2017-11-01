Andre 3000 Admits Big Boi is the better rapper

Andre 3000 tells all in a recent article with GQ.

During the interview Andre admits that his partner Big Boi was always the better rapper and that he himself was never a good emcee. “It’s hard drives of me just in the house alone playing horrible guitar,” Dre explains. “Me playing piano. Me playing a little sax. I was trying to find out: What can I be excited about? Because I never was, to me, a great producer or a great writer or a great rapper.”

He continues, “I always felt that I was less than everybody else, so I fought harder,” he continues. “My only gauge to know when something was good was how I felt it. Like, Oh, man, this is dope. Or, this is new.”

3stacks hits on early Outkast and his relationship with Big Boi “When you watch early OutKast videos, Big Boi’s the leader,” Dre said. “He always had the confidence, where I was kind of like the shy one. Big Boi can rap better than me — I always said that. If somebody said, “Pick who you want from OutKast to go to battle with you,” it wouldn’t be me. ’Cause like, what I’ma do? Say some mind sh*t? You can’t have thoughts in a battle — nobody gives a sh*t about that.”

Regarding new Outkast project Andre says he’s okay with not making any new projects. “Rhythms change every generation,” he adds. “The intensity and the drums change. And I’m not on the pulse. I can’t pretend. It’s kinda like watching your uncle dance. So the only thing I can do is this kind of novelty, off thing for them.”

