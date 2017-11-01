Omarion Performs for an Empty Stadium

People in Namibia were not having it with Omarion.

The former B2K member performed for an empty stadium after pulling out of his appearance at a press conference. Supposedly that’s when fans decided to boycott the concert.

Omarion explained he was tired from a long flight and wanted to rest up for the show but fans in Namibia weren’t believing it.

Literally 20 people showed up. This is an actual photo of everyone in attendance:

I don’t know if I believe that people didn’t show up because he flaked on the press conference. In my opinion, I think that’s the explanation his PR put out since there was such an embarrassingly low attendance.

