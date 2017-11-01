Nicki Minaj on ‘MotorSport’

There have been many rumors circulating online regarding ‘Motor Sport.’

Some people have said Cardi begged her new fiance for a feature. Others have said that Nicki wasn’t told that Cardi would also be on the track.

Nicki took to social media to clear the rumors. “I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said “ok let’s do it.” The end,” she tweeted.

“Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me,” Nicki continued.

Nicki followed up with “Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval.”

Then she concluded

These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male M.C.’s. But yo #Motorsport #1 added on urban radio — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

