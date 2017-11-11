Disney On Ice Comes to Rochester

Disney Princesses Create Their Own Happily Ever After when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Believing is just the beginning when dreamers from Rochester witness the empowering tales of Disney’s most courageous leading ladies told through artistic skating and acrobatics in Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Audiences are invited to join eight Disney Princesses – Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora and Snow White – as they embark on incredible adventures, determined to make their dreams come true. In addition, experience the sisterly love that has captivated millions as Disney’s Frozen is brought to life on the icy stage. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big visits Rochester from Jan. 18-21 for seven performances at the Blue Cross Arena. Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office or through Ticketmaster.

Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes audiences on a journey of beloved Disney tales. Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all. Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you that strength and kindness go hand-in-hand. High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

Ticket prices: $15.00 – $100.00*

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Show Times: Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 20 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.; Jan. 21 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

