At least seven people are dead and about 15 injured after a truck drove down a bike path in New York City Tuesday afternoon.

Officials believe this incident was intentional and could possibly be an act of terrorism.

As the truck mowed down pedestrians it struck another vehicle when exiting the Lower Manhattan path. One witness claims to have heard the driver yell “Ali Akbar” before being shot and taken in by police.

The suspect is currently in custody.

This story is developing.

