Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

#WendyWilliams unexpectedly passed out during a taping of her show. She claims to have gotten overheated in her costume. A post shared by 1039 WDKX (@wdkx) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Today during her Halloween show Wendy Williams passed out mid sentence.

She began sluring her words and sway back and forth her eyes bugged out as she fell to the ground. Stage hands rushed to her side.

Many people think this was all a stunt but the host assured viewers when she popped back up after the commercial break that it was not a stunt. She continued to explain that she simply overheated in her Halloween costume (which she slayed by the way) but she definitely needs to go to the doctor.

Do you think it was a health scare or a hoax?

