Netflix Cancels ‘House of Cards’

After allegations of Kevin Spacey’s sexual advances on a 14 year old boy in 1986 Netflix decides to pull the plug on ‘House of Cards.’

On Sunday, Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of drunkly trying to seduce then 14 year Rapp during a party at then 26 year old Spacey’s apartment. Since then Spacey has come out and says he does not remember the inappropriate the encounter and is deeply horrified.

Netflix and the producers of the show released a statement:

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey…In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

The show is currently in production in Maryland on its sixth season and what seems to be its last season.

Season 6 is due to be released in 2018.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

