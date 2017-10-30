Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts After Inauguration Performance

Chrisette Michele recently opened up about having a miscarriage, having suicidal thoughts, and being dropped from her label.

After Chrisette performed for President Trump’s inauguration the reaction on social media from the back community caused her to drink heavily and take Xanax. She posted via her Instagram account that she thought about “leaving and not finish” all that God has called her to do.

She also mentioned she had a miscarriage which was a wake up call for herself to become a #StrongBlackWoman.

What Chrisette Michele went through is something we all can learn from in some form. It’s okay to be real, it’s okay to be human.

When you have a minute check out what she said. Pain is definitely universal and struggling to keep it together is what every human on this planet goes through whether you care to admit it or not. I know I have and I currently am experiencing…. life.

Even though social media portray’s a different version of us because everyone seems to have it “together”, doing well in life, looking good, and is happy all the time we tend to forget that we ALL go through the rollercoaster of life.

Check on your friends, check on your loved one’s, and most importantly check your self inventory.

