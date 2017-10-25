Wegmans Store On Mt. Read Blvd. Closes For Active Shooter Drill

If you were wondering why Wegmans on Mt. Read Blvd. was closed this morning, it was because they were conducting an active shooter drill with the Monroe County Sheriff.

It’s hard to fathom this is where we are in today’s society but after the breaking news this morning surrounding the HBCU Grambling State University this is truly our reality.

Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn had his team produce a mock life-like situation with an active shooter.

Wow.

It’s better to be prepared than not.

