City Of Rochester’s Annual HBCU College Fair 2017

The Annual HBCU College Fair at the Riverside Convention Center.  

Thank you to City Councilman Adam McFadden and Mayor Lovely Warren for bring this amazing event for the youth to the City of Rochester!

11th and 12th grade students had the opportunity to interact with Historically Black College and Universities from across the country.

Some of the colleges offered on-site admittance to the students and offered scholarships to those who attended.

Last year $1.1 million in scholarships were awarded to students who attended the HBCU Fair.

