Shout Out To The Rochester City Council

The moment when your local officials ALL work together for you and the community!

Tuesday night our City Council members all agreed that there needs to be a new system in place for traffic violations in the city of Rochester. The vote was unanimous.

Prior to this new agreement if you got a ticket in the city limits you could not plea down for lesser violations and points on your license like you can in surrounding areas like Greece, Gates, etc.

This is a pretty big deal for the residents of Rochester, N.Y.!

Under the new system you will be able to go a local office and plea down your violation if you get a ticket.

Okay Councilmen and Councilwomen we see you!!!

Source: 13WHAM

