Arms

&

Abs.

You can also do this with your feet on a ball keeping your hands on the ground in a push up position. Like this –>

I did these using trx straps and rotating push up stands to help with balance and to focus more on engaging my arms and core. I did 15 reps andĀ 4 sets with 20 seconds of rest between each set.

If you try this workout, post a video onĀ social media and tag us or use #WDKXFitness !

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter