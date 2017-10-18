101717-Celebs-Isaiah-Washington-Slam-Dragged
Isaiah Washington Attacked on Twitter

When is it a good time for a man to tell a woman what she should do with her hair?

a. All the time

b. 3pm

c. Never

If you answered C you are correct!

Unfortunately, former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington probably wouldn’t get it right. Over the weekend he tweeted:

 

excuse me

Then the backlash commenced…

Isaiah has yet to respond. You’d think after being kicked off of Grey’s Anatomy he’d choose his words more carefully.

Do you agree or disagree with him?