Isaiah Washington Attacked on Twitter

When is it a good time for a man to tell a woman what she should do with her hair?

a. All the time

b. 3pm

c. Never

If you answered C you are correct!

Unfortunately, former Grey’s Anatomy star Isaiah Washington probably wouldn’t get it right. Over the weekend he tweeted:

For my Queens that are being “shamed” for wearing weaves. I love you. I really do, but ask yourself. “Is it worth it emotionally?” — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) October 15, 2017

Then the backlash commenced…

Aren’t there more pressing issues in the Black community that u can use ur star power 2 address than how women choose to wear their hair? — Vivian Kaye (@ItsVivianKaye) October 17, 2017

Black women go through worse things that affect them emotionally..and you are talking about weaves…policing what women wear… — Enny (@Ennyraquel) October 17, 2017

Isaiah has yet to respond. You’d think after being kicked off of Grey’s Anatomy he’d choose his words more carefully.

Do you agree or disagree with him?

