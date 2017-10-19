You remember a few month’s ago when we reported Boosie Badazz or Lil Boosie went on IG and blasted his brother for stealing $300k right out his bank account?!

Well it looks like Boosie’s brother Taquari is in fact innocent according to the D.A. on that case. Apparently he feels like there is not enough evidence to move forward with the identity fraud charges Taquari was originally arrested for.

Hmmm…. Boosie what’s really good??

According to TMZ, Taquari has maintained he was innocent from the beginning and now it looks like he may have been telling the truth.

