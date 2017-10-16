Instagram Model Arrested And Charged With Animal Cruelty (Video)

IG model Keevonna C’Ante Wilson was arrested and charged felony counts of animal cruelty for stomping her puppy out in the elevator of her condo.

The video, which is though to watch, has surfaced showing the incident of Wilson stomping and kicking the shih-tzu puppy.

WARNING: Video contains disturbing images of animal cruelty

Smh…

Certain people should not own any pets period and this girl is one of them.

Wilson was released on $5000 bond and the dog was removed and placed into the care of Miami-Dade Animal Service.

The dog suffered abdominal and spine injuries according to the Miami Herald

