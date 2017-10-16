Shonda Rhimes Inducted Into TV Hall Of Fame

Congratulations to TV Producer Shonda Rhimes for being inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame!!

Making history as third 3rd black woman to be inducted into the TV Hall of Fame. Oprah Winfrey who was the first back in 1993 and Diahann Carroll was the second to be inducted in 2011.

What’s even more amazing is it is still very early in Shonda Rhimes career and she hasn’t even hit Netflix yet!

I can’t wait to see what else she does and milestones she accomplishes in her career.

The ceremony will take place on November 15th at the Academy’s Saban Media Center.

Source: Vanity Fair

