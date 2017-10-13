Girls Can Join Boy Scouts

and the Girl Scouts aren’t very happy about it.

“The Boy Scouts’ house is on fire,” Girl Scouts told ABC News in a statement today. “Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA’s senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls.”

The Boy Scouts will be allowing girls into the Cub Scouts program in 2019 but they will be kept separate in ‘dens.’

The Boy Scouts of America released a press release saying,

“The historic decision comes after years of receiving requests from families and girls, the organization evaluated the results of numerous research efforts, gaining input from current members and leaders, as well as parents and girls who’ve never been involved in Scouting — to understand how to offer families an important additional choice in meeting the character development needs of all their children.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

