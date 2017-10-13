Is iOs 11 killing your battery?

Use this trick
Turning off background refresh should improve your battery life pretty dramatically. Here’s how you can do it:
- Open Settings
- Tap General
- Tap Background App Refresh
- Go through all your apps and turn off the ones that you don’t need to keep on—pretty much everything other than maps, email, news, and music apps
That’s it! You can also turn off the “Auto-Brightness” function that can drain battery life fairly quickly. You can turn that off at Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Auto-Brightness.