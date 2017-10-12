New Music Alert: Introducing Iman

Looks like Cleveland Cavalier Iman Shumpert is shooting his shot at music. Iman has a new song and visual out called “Seductive” which will be on his forthcoming EP titled #theytriiidit.

The visual features his wife Teyana Taylor whom filmed and directed it under her production company “The Aunties”. The song is supposed to encourage men taking their wives to the strip clubs where they both can enjoy themselves together while looking into the seductresses (stripper) eyes.

Let us know if you’re feeling this or not on the #frontline 585-678-1039.

Question of the day: Would you take your spouse to the strip club with you instead of going alone? #letstalk

