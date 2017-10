SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Wonder if Trump will respond to this too…

