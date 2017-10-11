Workout Wednesday

Extreme lunges!!

Start on the group feet hip distance apart. Have a spot help you put the dumbbell on your shoulders (a pad helps ease the pressure on your shoulders).

Put your right foot up on a knee height step or block. As you come up bring your left foot straight up and balance for two seconds then take your left foot down bringing your knee 2 inches above the ground. Stand up keeping your feet hip distance apart and repeat 12 times on your right foot then switch to do 12 starting with your left foot. Do 3-4 reps.

