Rochester Fashion Week: Lead The Way

Tuesday evening Tariq and I had the honor of walking the runway on behalf of WDKX for Rochester’s Fashion Week and it was an amazing experience!

This is the eight year for Fashion Week which kicked of Tuesday with it’s first “Lead The Way” event that brought out celebrities and youth from across the area.

Megan Mundy who is Chief Fashion Organizer of Fashion Week of Rochester wanted to celebrate the community by bringing teen fashion, youth, and local role models together.

Tariq and I walked (speed walked lol) the runway along with other celebrities like Jennifer Johnson from 13WHAM who looked gorgeous, Olympic Fencer Iris Zimmermann, President COO and CEO of the Rochester Red Wings, and many other role models from the community!!

Fashion Week, and the event Lead The Way raises money for the Center For Youth and Crisis Nursery.

Thank you Megan Mundy and Elaine Spaull for inviting us to be a part of Fashion Week it was an honor and a pleasure!

Fashion Week run through this week if you’d like to attend any of the event click here.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

