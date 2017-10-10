Jamele Hill Suspended

Last month the White House wanted ESPN host Jemele Hill fired after she tweeted on her personal account that Trump is a white supremacist.

Now Hill has been suspended for two weeks because she was “encouraging a boycott of the NFL.” On Sunday she urged people to shun a NFL team’s advertisers after its owner vowed to punish any of his players who kneel or sit during the national anthem.

She tweeted on her personal account “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.” Then continued to say “If you feel strongly about JJ’s statement, boycott his advertisers.”

ESPN released this public statement:

ESPN’s Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/JkVoBVz7lv — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2017

Of course Trump responded.

A big salute to Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, who will BENCH players who disrespect our Flag."Stand for Anthem or sit for game!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have “tanked,” in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

ESPN’s subscribers have tumbled from 100 million to 88 million today in the last 6 years, according to Sports TV Ratings. According to Variety, ESPN’s ratings have decreased even more drastically, with average total viewers falling more than 19% from 2014-16.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

