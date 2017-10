When Samuel L. Jackson comes through and shows you how to eat a chicken wing you know your party is lit AF!!!

The cast of Insecure, Atlanta, Jenelle Monae and her Wonderland crew all hung out and I would of given my right arm to kick it with all of these beautiful souls!

The kickback was put together by Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji and it was epic AF.

Peep the video and Samuel L. Jackson explaining how to eat chicken wings @ the :49 mark.. BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL!!!

Source: YBF.com

