Some of our favorite show’s are back and from the trailer’s they look better than ever!

Let’s start with one of my most favorite shows Mr. Robot Season 3, which kicks off Wednesday Oct. 11th on USA Network.

Even though there is not an exact release date yet here is the trailer for Westworld Season 2.

Of course The Walking Dead Season 8 which airs Sunday October 22nd on the AMC Network.

And last but not least Shameless!! Season 8 starts November 5th on Showtime at 9pm.

