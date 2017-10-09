nelly
Nelly Arrested for Rape

After a show in Des Moines, Washington police received a disturbing call.

Early Saturday morning just before 4am police received a call from a woman saying she was raped by rapper Nelly on his tour bus.

He was arrested but was released later that afternoon.

Nelly tweeted:

In the official statement released Nelly’s lawyer said, “She’s a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals,” continuing to say the accuser was not credible.

 