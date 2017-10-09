Nelly Arrested for Rape

After a show in Des Moines, Washington police received a disturbing call.

Early Saturday morning just before 4am police received a call from a woman saying she was raped by rapper Nelly on his tour bus.

He was arrested but was released later that afternoon.

Nelly tweeted:

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

In the official statement released Nelly’s lawyer said, “She’s a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals,” continuing to say the accuser was not credible.

