Controversial Dove Ad

Dove soap is in hot water after posting a racially insensitive Facebook ad.

The first part of ad shows a black woman wearing a brown shirt standing next to a bottle of Dove soap then she transforms into a white woman wearing a cream-colored shirt. Some people feel that it is racially charged reminding them of old racist ads like the one pictured below while others after watching the ad in its entirety that it is not.

Watch the full ad here:

The company has since removed the ad and issued an apology.