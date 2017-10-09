Meatless McDonalds

Vegans, rejoice!

It hasn’t quite made it to the states yet, but McDonalds in Finland is offering a vegan Big Mac option. They’re calling it the “McVegan” and it’s a soy based burger. It comes with vegan McFeast sauce and then the regular tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun.

It looks like the vegan trend is here to stay especially if the burger juggernaut is jumping on board. McDonalds already offers a vegetarian burger in India that comes battered or breaded called the McVeggie. Hopefully they’ll bring these meatless options to the states soon!

