Rapper DMX went to court Federal Court Thursday to find out when his trial will start for tax fraud.

The judge set DMX’s trail date to begin on February 5th, 2018.

DMX is still in rehab fro drugs where he will continue to get treatment for about another month according to TMZ.

X said he is feeling good while leaving the courtroom but not only that he looks like he is feeling good and eating good too!

