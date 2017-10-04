Burns Heads to Uber

Former Xerox Corp. CEO Ursula Burns was appointed to Uber’s board of directors.

Earlier this year, Burns stepped down as CEO of Xerox when the company split into Xerox and Conduent Inc. She stayed on the board until May then finally cut ties with Xerox.

Recently she was appointed as board director by ousted CEO, Travis Kalanick. Burns joining the board came as a surprise to Uber officials.

“The appointments of Ms. Burns and Mr. Thain to Uber’s Board of Directors came as a complete surprise to Uber and its Board. That is precisely why we are working to put in place world-class governance to ensure that we are building a company every employee and shareholder can be proud of.”

