Remember Christopher Williams?!

The “I’m Dreaming” singer was arrested at a Khol’s in McDonough, Georgia for stealing a pair of $99 JBL headphones.

Allegedly Mr. Williams wasn’t dreaming when he walked to the back of the Khol’s store and grabbed a pair of JBL headphones and simply put them in his man purse.

When security stopped him at the door Williams said he forgot he put them in his bag. Cops arrested the singer on a misdemeanor charge of petty theft.

William was released shortly after.

