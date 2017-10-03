Gun Stocks Rise

Leading gun manufacturers saw rise in stocks after deadliest mass shooting in history.

There are only 3 major gun manufacturers on the stock exchange, but they all performed very well this morning. #guncontrol #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/RXcISWEzwS — Alexander Landfair (@AlexndrLandfair) October 2, 2017

This seems to be a pattern. After the mass shooting in Orlando gun stocks went up. The same thing happened after San Bernardino, Aurora, and Sandy Hook. People believe these shootings could lead to stricter laws and regulations even though gun control laws have not changed much in recent years.

